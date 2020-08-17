Michigan postal service union leader says many absentee ballots from the primary election are still at post offices

With the November election around the corner, mail delays are a big concern across Michigan especially because of the expected surge in mail-in ballots.

President of the Michigan Postal Service Union Roscoe Woods says he believes these delays are on purpose.

Wood says The United States Postal Department announced new policies that are prohibiting letter carriers from taking overtime or making extra trips to deliver mail on time.

Several Michigan lawmakers already support calls for a federal investigation, including Senator Gary Peters and Representative Elissa Slotkin.

As for the union Wood says,”in past elections we would identify political mail and expedite it throughout our system, we would expedite ballots too, we have the methods to do so, but this past primary election none of that was done.”

He says he still saw mail-in ballots from this past primary election still at the postal office.

” I was there this past Monday and still saw political mail in the bins days after the primary was over.”