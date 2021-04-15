Michigan problem-solving courts helps lower recidivism

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Michigan Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth T. Clement announced the publication of the FY 2020 Problem-Solving Courts Annual Report, highlighting the success of Michigan’s 199 problem-solving courts (PSCs).

The report shows graduates of adult drug court programs were nearly 2 times less likely to be convicted of a new offense within three years after being admitted to the program. The report also found, Mental health court graduates on average were 2 to 3 times less likely to commit another crime within three years of admission to a program.

“Even during the pandemic, Michigan’s problem-solving courts have continued connecting with participants and delivering needed services to solve problems and save lives,” said Justice Clement, who serves as liaison to PSCs. “This new data reinforces the amazing work being conducted in these courts to give people who are struggling a second chance, to strengthen families, and to safeguard communities across the state.”

Problem-solving courts provide treatment and intense supervision to offenders as an alternative to incarceration. The problem-solving court focuses on mental health, veterans, and drug and sobriety.

The Supreme Court, through its State Court Administrative Office, helps with managing these courts by providing training, education, certification requirements, and funding. Find out more about PSCs here.