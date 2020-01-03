Michigan ranked 8th on ‘Most Moved from States in 2019’ what a declining population could mean

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A study done by the moving company ‘United Van Lines’ shows that more people are moving out of Michigan than people moving in.

Michigan was ranked 8th on the ‘Most Moved from States in 2019’ by United Vans. The company has been tracking moving patterns for more than 40 years.

Michigan is ranked 8th on the ‘Most Moved from States in 2019’ list

“We moved just under 4,000 people in the state of Michigan,” said Director of Corporate Communications for United Van Lines, Eily Cummings.

Approximately 2,300 of those people were moving out of Michigan.

“Primarily we’re seeing that the baby boomer and millennial migration patterns are the ones that are driving the overall patterns,” said Cummings, “I would say that the baby boomer traffic really looking for those temperate just that lifestyle change is really the main reason.”

Michigan is no stranger to being ranked in the top 10.

“Out of the last 10 years, , it’s been a high outbound state, about 6 of the last 10,” said Cummings.

According to statistics from the study, 25% of people who moved are retired and 47% were looking for new employment or had a job transfer. No matter the reason, fewer people could mean more problems.

“Locally you know you could be looking at fewer people opening businesses, fewer folks paying taxes, to fund the public services we rely on, less kids in our neighborhood schools, and those obviously have impacts directly in our neighborhoods,” said Deputy Director for Progress Michigan, Sam Inglot.

Not just impacts locally, but also in Washington.

“Population loss can mean, fewer congressional representatives, and fewer points in the electoral college and that obviously can impact Michigan’s standing on the national scale,” said Inglot.

The 2020 Census is this year which will give a better idea of Michigan’s population. It will also determine how many seats the state will get in the U.S. House of Representatives and where federal funding will go.