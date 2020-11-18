Michigan ranks 6th in the nation for highest number of COVID-19 cases; 5th highest deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today Michigan’s top epidemiologist, Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo says data from last week ranks Michigan sixth in the nation for the highest number of COVID-19 cases. The state ranks fifth in the nation for the number of deaths linked to the virus.

“Cases and deaths are rising in all age groups and among all racial and ethnic groups we record data for,” Lyon-Callo said.

In the last few weeks every region in the state has experienced an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The numbers show nationwide, Michigan is one of the states most affected. And for Mid-Michigan health departments the numbers are alarming.

Anne Barna, Public Information Officer for the Barry- Eaton Health Department, says her department is now seeing cases increase by more than 10 times compared to September.

“Unfortunately in Barry and Eaton counties we’ve been seeing similar patterns to what we’re seeing in Michigan and across the country,” Barna said. “So at the beginning of September we were getting anywhere from 5-10. 15 cases would be a lot for our two counties. And now we’re seeing over 100 cases a day,” she said.

Barna says the surge in cases is leading to more hospitalizations and more deaths.

“Just in the last 2 or 3 weeks we’ve had 15 deaths between the two counties of COVID-19,” Barna said.

She says she’s hopeful the new COVID-19 orders will help flatten the curve.

“It’s up to everyone to take this measures seriously and do everything we can to help address it. especially because our hospitals are starting to fill up locally,” Barna said.

Health experts plead that we continue following safety guidelines like mask wearing and social distancing. But another way they say we can help beat the virus is by downloading the state’s COVID-19 tracking app.