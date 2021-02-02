Michigan Reconnect offers free community college tuition to adults 25+

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Starting today people over the age of 25 can apply to receive free tuition for an associate degree or a skills certificate at their in-district community college.

Gov. Whitmer made the announcement earlier today saying, “Now more than ever we need to invest in our workforce.”

The program, Michigan Reconnect, specifically targets adults by opening up a $30 million fund that pays for them to attend their local community college. It also provides scholarships to 70 private training schools in fields like manufacturing, construction and IT.

People applying to the program say it’s a game changer.

“When I first heard about the Michigan Reconnect Program I thought it was almost too good to be true,” Shabaka Bailey said.

It’s estimated that more than 4 million Michiganders have a shot at qualifying.

Bailey says attaining an education will help him and his family.

“I plan on enrolling to the LCC aviation program,” Bailey said. “I think that’s a good career for me that will follow and allow me to make something of myself so that I can support my family.”

Now the bi-partisan effort is a last dollar initiative meaning it would kick in after students apply for and receive federal and state aid. Among the leaders driving this initiative is Rep. Sarah Anthony.

She says it’s a huge win for the state and thousands of people stand to benefit.

“Just here in the capitol region eligible program applicants include 92 thousand,” Anthony said.