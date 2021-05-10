Watch: Michigan redistricting commission announces public hearings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The commission tasked with redrawing Michigan’s legislative lines is planning 16 public hearings for the coming weeks and months.

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission is seeking input from people around the state about what the lines for U.S. House and state Legislature districts should look like.

The list of meeting dates and locations can be found online. Commissioners will explain how the process works and take suggestions.

Michigan residents voted to create the commission in 2018. The goal of the ballot initiative behind it was to end gerrymandering by taking the process of drawing district lines out of the hands of legislators.

The commission was supposed to be done drawing its lines by Nov. 1, but says a delay on the release of 2020 census data is going to make that a problem. It has asked the state Supreme Court to OK an extension to Jan. 25.