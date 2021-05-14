Michigan releases OK2SAY report

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Friday, Michigan State Police released a report on the use of the confidential reporting system OK2SAY, saying it’s useful and helpful in stopping harm before it occurs.

Key findings include that 73% officials say the OK2SAY report was their first heads up there was problem.

The system was launched for people to help prevent violence and to report threatening behavior to law enforcement officials.

“Students know what’s troubling their peers because they’re paying attention, especially on social media where young people tend to openly share on platforms that may not be regularly monitored by parents and guardians,” said Nancy Becker Bennett, director of the MSP Grants and Community Service Division. “They’re reaching out to get help for their friends and we’re encouraged to see they trust us.”

According to the 2020 report:

OK2SAY received 3,743 tips spanning 31 categories Top categories include: Suicide threats – 896 tips Drugs – 456 tips Other (e.g., anxiety, stress, depression, harassment) – 436 tips



Other findings from the 2020 annual report include:

10 tips involved the confiscation of weapons

42 tips involved the seizure of drugs or alcohol.

You can view the full report by clicking on this link: https://www.michigan.gov/documents/ok2say/2020_AnnualReport_MSP_ADA_ver13_724455_7.pdf

Officials do say, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program saw a 42% decline in tip volume as students transitioned to a virtual learning environment.

OK2SAY is available 24/7 and tips can be submitted the following ways:

Call: 8-555-OK2SAY (855-565-2729)

Text: 652729 (OK2SAY)

Email: OK2SAY@mi.gov

OK2SAY website: ok2say.com

OK2SAY mobile app: Available for download in app stores for iPhone and Android

Michigan law requires every public and nonpublic school to provide the MSP with at least one school official’s emergency contact information biannually. This information allows OK2SAY to efficiently communicate with school personnel when a tip is received. The form for schools to update their contact information can be found here.