Mich. (WLNS) The state reported nearly 2,600 new Covid-19 cases on Friday and 29 new deaths.

That makes more than 533,000 confirmed cases and more than 13,700 deaths.



On the vaccine front, the state has shipped more than 830,000 doses.

Nearly 406,000 have been administered — slightly less than 49% of those that have been sent out.