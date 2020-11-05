Michigan Republicans call out election issues in Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Republican Party is making some serious claims about voting in Detroit, questioning the integrity of the system.

Party officials say, Michigan law requires all major political parties have fair representation among election workers, but that was not the case. The party claims many Republicans applied for positions in Detroit but only Democrats were chosen to fill the hundreds of election worker spots.

“It is an outrage what is happening in the City of Detroit right now, and Detroit Clerk Janice Winfrey and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson are to blame for this mess.” said Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox.

In a press release issued today the Republican party also claimed this isn’t the first time Detroit’s election operation has been called into question. It went on to claim that 72% of Detroit absentee voting precincts did not balance during the primary back in August, meaning the machine counted a different number of votes than were indicated by city records.