Michigan Secretary of State reporting outages

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS)– This Michigan Secretary of State is reporting statewide outages, to both branch, and online services.

Driver’s license, state ID & title transactions are currently unavailable at branches and online due to an outage of the network operated by AAMVA that connects U.S. motor vehicle agencies. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide an update when services are restored. pic.twitter.com/1JC5cqqLYm — Michigan Department of State (@MichSoS) September 23, 2020

“Driver’s license, state ID & title transactions are currently unavailable at branches and online due to an outage of the network operated by AAMVA that connects U.S. motor vehicle agencies.” the State Department tweeted this afternoon.

At this time it’s not clear what caused the outages, and the department hopes to resolve the issue soon.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated