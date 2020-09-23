Michigan Secretary of State reporting outages

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS)– This Michigan Secretary of State is reporting statewide outages, to both branch, and online services.

“Driver’s license, state ID & title transactions are currently unavailable at branches and online due to an outage of the network operated by AAMVA that connects U.S. motor vehicle agencies.” the State Department tweeted this afternoon.

At this time it’s not clear what caused the outages, and the department hopes to resolve the issue soon.

<<<This story is developing and will be updated

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar