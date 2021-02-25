Michigan Senate to hear COVID-19 vaccine rollout presentations

Patients stand in line to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the clinic at DeVos Place Convention Center in downtown Grand Rapids on Jan. 25, 2021. (Courtesy Spectrum Health Beat/Chris Clark)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan lawmakers will get an update from health officials today on the state’s rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Senate Committee on Health Policy and Human Services hearing will begin at 1 p.m. It will stream on the Senate’s website and here on woodtv.com.

Representatives from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Association of Local Public Health are expected to provide presentations.

Michigan is aiming to vaccinate at least 5.6 million people against coronavirus, which will take 11.2 million doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. To date, the state has received about 2.6 million doses.

With Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration stressing the importance of equitable distribution, the state is also rolling out a pilot program aimed at getting shots to vulnerable populations.

The state has started releasing data on race for those who have been vaccinated, but so far that information has not been recorded for about 44% of recipients. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said Wednesday that so much data is missing that it’s too soon to draw meaningful conclusions and said the state is working to close the data gap.