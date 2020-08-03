Michigan Senator tests positive for COVID-19: Opinion about restrictions remain unchanged

State Senator Tom Barrett has been outspoken about his opposition to the Governors emergency powers during this pandemic, he even sponsored a bill to limit her orders.

Barrett says, although he tested positive for the virus, that still does not change his views.

“It would actually be a disservice to my constituents some how I changed my mind on something cause of a test result case that came back.”

All House sessions and committee meetings have been canceled for the rest of the week because of Barrett testing positive.



Some of his colleagues like Sen. Curtis Hertel Jr. didn’t waste any time getting tested themselves.

“I went first thing this morning and got tested,” says Hertel.

Hertel also says that he believe Barrett will not be the only Michigan lawmaker to test positive for the virus.

“I’ve seen colleagues out talking to constituent groups taking pictures with people not wearing masks unfortunately this is an immediate reminder to me and my colleagues because I doubt Tom will be the last one.”