Michigan Senators react to Trump acquittal

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Both democratic Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow voted to convict former President Donald Trump on the impeachment charge he incited an insurrection.

Ultimately, the votes came up short. 57 to 43 Senators acquitted former President Trump in historic second Senate impeachment trial. Although, they came up short both senators praised the bipartisan effort that was displayed today.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s FULL STATEMENT:

“While the U.S. Senate did not achieve the two-thirds vote necessary to convict former President Donald Trump, this will go down in history as the largest bipartisan vote ever to hold a President accountable for High Crimes and Misdemeanors under our Constitution. “Former President Donald Trump spent months pushing a big lie – that the November election was stolen from him. He inspired, encouraged, and incited a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in order to stop the certification of the Electoral College vote. And then he did nothing to stop the violence, which caused massive injury and loss of life. “This wasn’t just an attack on a building. It was an attack on all of the people who work there. It was an attack on our form of government. It was an attack on our Constitution. It was an attack on We the People. “This bipartisan vote sent an important message: In America, no President is above the law. And inciting violence against the government is illegal and dangerous. “Now, as a nation, we must move forward. We must do everything we can to bring down the temperature of our debates, find common ground on issues we care about, and reduce the divide in our families and communities. And we must continue to strive for accountability and justice. Our democracy demands no less.”

Sen. Gary Peters’ FULL STATEMENT: