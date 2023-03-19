COLUMBUS, Ohio. (WLNS) — Michigan State’s tournament dreams are still alive!

The Spartans took down Marquette, the No. 2 seed in the East region, in a high-profile Round of 32 showdown.

By the end of the first half, the Spartans were leading 33-28 against the Golden Eagles.

Though the second half of the game was an almost consistent toss-up between the Spartans and Golden Eagles, the Spartans were victorious, with a final score of 69-60.

MSU was a 3-point underdog before the game but defied the odds and now will be among the 16 teams with a chance to win the National Championship.

The Spartans will travel to New York City next week and play the Kansas State Wildcats, who beat the Kentucky Wildcats, with a final score of 75-69.

Stay with 6 News as we will continue to follow the Spartans as long as they go in the NCAA Tournament.