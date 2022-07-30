EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After being held in Spartan Stadium’s parking lot and done by vehicle in 2021, the JDRF One Walk East Lansing returned to ‘The Rock’ on Michigan State’s campus on Saturday.

Supporters had a chance to walk the campus and help end the fight against Type 1 diabetes for the first time since 2019.

The MSU football program has been a proud partner of JDRF for over a decade, and the ‘Spartan Dawgs’ showed their support.

“We look forward to the day, that we can say together, we turned Type 1 into Type None.” MSU football coach Mel Tucker said to the crowd.

Tucker had a number of his players on hand to sign autographs and take pictures with those that came out to Auditorium Field.

One of those players was wide receiver Sebastian Brown, who attended last year’s event and has a grandmother that is battling diabetes.

“Especially when she first found out she had diabetes, she had to go through her amputation phase, she still had a smile on her face and was working hard,” Brown said. “I don’t know what I’d be without my grandma.”

For the full story, check out the videos in this article!