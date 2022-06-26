BATH, Mich. (WLNS) – Mid-Michigan will be home to the top amateur’s in the state this week, as Hawk Hollow Golf Course will be the sight for this year’s Michigan Amateur Championship.

In a field of 162 golfers, the Michigan State men’s golf team will have six members from last season’s team: Parker Jamieson, August Meekhof, Pierce Morrissey, Satchel Pierce, Bradley Smithson and Tommy Sullivan. In addition to those six, Lorenzo Pinili, who’s committed to MSU, will be in the field.

“It’s awesome,” Morrissey said at Sunday’s practice round. “It’s basically just another team event, as far as going on the road, but this time it’s back here in our backyard.”

Smithson said he and his teammates feel prepared for the Michigan Amateur because of “the schedule we play throughout the year. We’re playing in some of the biggest tournaments throughout the country basically every week that we’re traveling. So, having that experience and then going back to this is just easier to build off of.”

In the 111 years of the Michigan Amateur Championship, this year is only the third time it’s being played in the Greater Lansing area. The previous time was in 2016 at Eagle Eye Golf Club and was won by MSU golfer Sam Weatherhead, who last played for the Spartans in 2017. The current guys on the roster feel confident heading into the week, and for good reason.

“We play out here at Eagle Eye and Hawk Hollow more than Forest Akers. So, we play out here almost every day if we can,” Meekhof said. “I like this course a lot, Hawk Hollow, so I feel the State guys are at a pretty good advantage.”

Morrissey said, “I think there’s a lot of strategy coming into the tee balls out here. I know they’ve realigned some of the holes, as far as yardage. But statistically, I just think there’s a little bit of an advantage.”

Smithson said, “They changed (Hole) 4 into a Par-4 instead of a Par-5, so it’s a little different, but knowing that before kind of gives us the advantage.”

What will also help guys like Meekhof, who was an All-Big Ten second-team selection this past year, is not having former Spartan and last year’s U.S. Amateur champion, James Piot, in the field this year.

“It makes it a little easier,” Meekhof said jokingly. “I lost to him the last two years. So maybe I can make something happen this year.”

The tournament begins on Monday with the first round of Stroke Play. The second round is scheduled for Tuesday and will cut the field down to 64 players. On Wednesday, Match Play begins and will run through Friday.