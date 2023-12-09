EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State’s hockey team is skating into the holiday break on a high note, after its series sweep of No. 20 Notre Dame.

The seventh-ranked Spartans took down the Fighting Irish 5-2 on Friday and then followed it up with a 2-1 win on Saturday.

MSU is now 12-4-2 this season and sits atop the Big Ten with a 7-1-2 record.

“I think it’s huge to finish the first half on a high note,” MSU sophomore forward Karsen Dorwart said. “We obviously worked really hard during the bye week, so to get rewarded with two wins was awesome and I think will have everyone in a good mood, and good spirits going into the break.”

After recording 35 saves in the series opener, freshman goalkeeper Trey Augustine had 31 saves in game two and would have recorded the second shutout of his collegiate career, but Notre Dame scored its first goal in the final minute of the game.

The Spartans return from break on Dec. 28 against Ferris State in the Great Lakes Invitational and resume Big Ten play on Jan. 12 at Penn State.