EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan State women’s basketball team closed out the regular season on Sunday, against No. 17 Ohio State, in front of a season-high 7,124 fans.

The Spartans weren’t able to send the home crowd home with a win, falling to the Buckeyes 61-55, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying. MSU pulled in 60 rebounds to Ohio State’s 38. Grad student Tamara Farquhar had 22 for the Spartans to set a career-high.

Farquhar was one of four seniors, who were honored after the game, Nia Clouden, Alisia Smith, and Laurel Jacqmain being the others.

“I wouldn’t want to go to war with any other group of seniors,” MSU coach Suzy Merchant said. “Their pasts were different to get here, but it’s an emotional day.”

Farquhar transferred from Purdue to MSU this season and admitted being nervous about joining the Spartans for just a lone season. During her time at Purdue, Farquhar tore her ACL twice, but never let that stop her from giving it her all.

“You watch her, and you just can’t believe she has that much more in her tank,” Merchant said. “You can rely on her to give 100% all the time. And that says a lot about the way she carries herself on and off the court.”

“Even before my senior year at Purdue, there were a lot of times when I wanted to quit basketball. Especially when I tore my ACL my junior year,” Farquhar said. “I was depressed for a really long time, and I don’t have any shame in saying that because I know there are other athletes out there that have gone through injuries. But I’m proof that you can come back and be better than you ever were.”

Farquhar said it only took her “a week or two” to get comfortable and feel right at home with MSU.

As for Nia Clouden, who has started every single game in her four-year career, she will leave the program as the No. 2 all-time leading scorer. Clouden passed All-American Aerial Powers in Thursday’s loss at Michigan.

“Nia is a beast,” Farquhar said. “We joke around and call her the G.O.A.T (greatest of all time), but like genuinely she is the G.O.A.T. She deserves all the accolades she gets.”

Merchant said, “I’m emotional about her in particular because what her position is, a dime a dozen. Same thing on the men’s side, you have to be exceptional to even get drafted. So to watch her literally play her way into her dream, is really what coaching is about.”

Clouden was a Big Ten first-team selection as a junior, scored a career-high 50 points as a senior, and is well on her way to being a first-round pick in this year’s WNBA Draft. When asked if she could have imagined the career she would have had, when she came in as a freshman, Clouden kept it honest.

“Not really,” Clouden said. “I came in as a freshman mostly as a driver and was terrible on defense, so I think I came a long way.”