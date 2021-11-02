Michigan State IDs, drivers licenses to offer non-binary gender markers

FILE – In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson speaks at a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Michigan’s top election official said Tuesday, May, 19, 2020, that absentee ballot applications will be mailed to all 7.7 million registered voters for the August primary and November general election. Benson said the step — announced as the state continues to confront the coronavirus pandemic — ensures no one “has to to choose between their health and their right to vote.” (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced on Tuesday that effective November 10, Michigan residents will be able to select non-binary – marked with an X – as their gender on state IDs and drivers licenses.

“I am proud to support Michiganders across the state who for many years have called on the Department of State to provide a non-binary sex marker on their ID that matches their lived reality,” said Benson. “We have been working toward this goal since 2019, when we first removed the barriers for residents to change their sex marker in order to help protect their safety and accurately reflect their identity.”

In 2019, Benson reinstituted a policy that allowed residents to change their sex markers without documentation.

Previously, the Department’s technology did not allow for a non-binary gender option, but the their new system allows for more than two gender options.

Residents who wish to change their sex marker to “X” will be able to do so by visiting any Secretary of State office, starting on Nov. 10, 2021.

They are encouraged to schedule a visit for a license or ID correction by visiting Michigan.gov/SOS or calling 888-SOS-MICH.

The announcement comes after the US Department of State announced that it is working to allow Americans to select non-binary gender options on their passports.

Around 20 states and DC allow their residents to select non-binary gender options.