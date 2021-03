Clinton County, Mich. (WLNS)— This morning around 7:25 A.M., a Michigan State trooper and sergeant were dispatched to a traffic crash on Airport Road near Stoll Road in Dewitt Township, Clinton County.

According to a Michigan State Police tweet, when officers arrived at the scene the driver of the car tried to flee on foot.

Now, police have arrested a 28-year-old man and lodged him for driving while visibly impaired plus, repair, and overhaul.