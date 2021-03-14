Michigan State Police Investigate a Trooper involved shooting in Flint

Flint, Mich. (WLNS)— The Michigan State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting that happened in Flint on Saturday night.

Around 11:14 P.M., troopers allegedly tried to stop a car on Brownell Boulevard and Pasadena Avenue due to a traffic violation. However, when the car stopped a 24-year-old man exited the car from the rear seat on the driver’s side. The troopers say he was armed with a firearm and the suspect continued to run and fired his weapon at them.

According to a Michigan State Police press release, one trooper discharged his department-issued firearm and struck the suspect.

Now, the suspect is being treated at a local hospital for injuries and is listed as good condition.

This incident is currently under investigation. So far, the investigative reports will be submitted to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office for review.