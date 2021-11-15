Michigan State Police: Scammers spoofing MSP phone numbers

TAYLOR, Mich. (WLNS) – Michigan State Police are warning residents of scam calls where con artists are “spoofing” their phone numbers, making their numbers appear as MSP numbers on caller ID.

The spoofed numbers will usually appear as numbers from the MSP’s Metro South and Metro North posts.

The con artists claim they are from the MSP and are investigating their victims. The scammer will then ask for money to avoid legal trouble.

The MSP is reminding the public that, while they may contact people via telephone, they will always identify themselves by rank and name and will provide a badge number upon request. They will also never ask for money over the phone.

“Payment will never be asked to be sent in the form of gift cards or through a third-party money transfer service including, but not limited to, PayPal, Venmo, Western Union, MoneyGram, Google Pay, Apple Pay, and Cash App,” the MSP said in a statement.