EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Sunday was all about giving back for Michigan State’s Davis Smith.

The junior on Tom Izzo’s squad and son of Spartan legend Steve Smith held a back to school supply drive on MSU’s campus.

To be more specific, it was held at the Clara Bell Smith Center, which is named after his grandmother.

“Just seeing my dad do the thing he does and seeing how he contributed to his mom, for me to be in the building in general and hold and event like this, it means the world,” Davis Smith said.

The idea came to Davis one night in his room, thinking of ways he can impact the community other than basketball.

“You never know what kind of event can change somebody’s life,” Davis said. “Somethings just kind of happen and it came to me one night and I knew I had to make it happen.”

Giving back to a community that has done so much for him and his family was the biggest reason behind Davis’ idea. It didn’t matter if one person came out or hundreds, he just wanted to make a difference.

“I was a Michigan State fan my whole life and being able to meet the players was always a big thing for me. So, seeing all these kids come by and grab a basketball is everything,” Davis said.

Smith also said he plans to turn these back to school supply drives into a yearly event.