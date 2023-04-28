KANSAS CITY, MO. (WLNS) – For the second straight year, Michigan State’s football team had one of its players drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Running back Kenneth Walker III went No. 41 overall to the Seattle Seahawks last year, and now wide receiver Jayden Reed hears his named called on the second day of the draft.

The Naperville, Illinois native was selected by the Green Bay Packers with the No. 50 overall pick – becoming the highest Spartan wide receiver drafted since Devin Thomas (No. 34 overall) in 2008 by Washington.

It’s quite birthday present for Reed, who turned 23 on Friday. The former All-American transferred to MSU from Western Michigan 2019 and broke out in 2021 with the Spartans.

As a redshirt junior, Reed posted a career-high 1,026 receiving yards and ten touchdowns. All together he had 147 receptions, 2,069 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in 31 games played with Michigan State.

He’ll head to Green Bay among one of the best wide receivers in MSU history – 6th most all-time in receptions, tied for 7th most in touchdown receptions, and 12th most in receiving years.

Reed also made a name for himself as a punt returner at MSU and is why NFL teams viewed him as the first Spartan to be selected this year. In 2021, he ranked first in the Big Ten in punt returns (19.8 avg.; 12 returns for 238 yards) and tied for the FBS lead with two punt returns for touchdowns.

With Aaron Rodgers being traded to the New York Jets earlier in the week, Reed is set to play with quarterback Jordan Love in Green Bay.