Michigan State’s loss to Northwestern is ‘disappointing, but not surprising’

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After Michigan State dropped its first Big Ten game of the season on Saturday, Tom Izzo said he saw it coming.

No. 10 MSU was taking on Northwestern for the second time in 13 days and the Wildcats got their revenge at the Breslin Center with a 64-62 win.

“This is no surprise. We’ve been living on borrowed time. We were playing very well until we started to think we were an offensive team,” Izzo said. “We’ve been struggling defensively and it’s just because we’re not playing as hard. I’ve told a couple of you, the turnovers were going to get us and that’s my job to fix.”

Izzo added, “That game was not lost at the end, it was not lost in the middle, it was sort of lost at the beginning with a couple of players walking around. But in my mind, it’s been lost since Christmas.”

Dating back to the Spartans’ 81-68 win over High Point on Dec. 29, Izzo feels his team has not played with the effort that defines Michigan State basketball.

Turnovers have constantly been a problem for MSU this season and they were again versus Northwestern. The Spartans turned the ball over 17 times, 12 in the first half.

“I saw it coming a little bit. For the most part when we would watch the film and he would point out certain things, like guys not going hard on certain possessions,” MSU junior forward and captain, Malik Hall said. “Over time that stuff adds up and you get what you deserve. We got what we deserved today.”

“I probably have to do a better job at getting on guys more and more because we can’t go out there and play like we did today,” MSU senior forward and captain, Gabe Brown said.

Izzo said, “We have a good team, they’re good guys, but I think they’re reading their press clippings and thinking they’re better than they are. Thinking they’re going to reinvent the way to win. And my staff and I didn’t do a very good job.”

Northwestern shot 34.8% from the floor, which is the lowest field goal percentage for a team that beat a Top-10 team on the road, since 2005. The Wildcats also had 23 offensive rebounds versus MSU.