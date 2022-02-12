EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – After suffering a home loss to Wisconsin on Tuesday, No. 17 Michigan State came into Saturday’s game with Indiana fired up and ready to end its two-game losing streak.

The Spartans used that swagger to take down the Hoosiers, 76-61, and improve to 18-6 (9-4) this season.

The energy level Michigan State played with started from the opening tipoff. Point guard A.J. Hoggard made his first start of the season, scoring 14 points in 21 minutes. Hoggard also picked up two technical fouls and his first career ejection.

With Hoggard getting the starting nod, Tyson Walker came off the bench and still provided a huge lift for MSU. The junior scored 15 points in nearly 18 minutes of work. He along with captain Malik Hall scored 33 points off the bench for the Spartans – Hall had a game-high 18 points.

The scoring is one thing, but it was the emotional lift from Walker and Hall that propelled the Spartans to victory.

“It wasn’t pretty, but it was gritty,” MSU coach Tom Izzo said. “You know, I’ve been very disappointed in how we’ve played, with the energy level. And I was very proud of how we played with the energy (today).

“I was just having a hell of a time. I started yelling just because, it wasn’t a release of anything, just me having fun. Everything felt good,” Walker said. ” I knew I was going to have a good day. I told myself I was going to have a good day today. So, I went and had a good day.”

“The culture here has always been, you know, play hard and get your nose dirty,” Hall said. “That’s what was said in the meeting. Like we’re not going to be the group that shies away from the culture that he’s built for so long That’s it. That’s what it came down to. And there were some people calling people out.”

Izzo held many meetings with his players leading up to Saturday’s game. The two he met with the most were his point guards, Hoggard and Walker. On Thursday, it was announced to the team that Hoggard would start over Walker. The two friends accepted the decision and were on board with Izzo’s plan.

“Being so close helps. I want to see him succeed no matter what, even if I play zero minutes,” Walker said. “The meetings helped to understand what he (Izzo) wants. We have to collaborate ideas from what we’re seeing and what he’s seeing, and how to make things better.”

“Tyson is one of my best friends. We walk to practice, we walk home from practice,” Hoggard said. “We just talked and he was cool with it, I was cool with it, so we just accepted it. We have to bring it whether we’re starting or not starting. We have to bring it each night, being the point guards of the team.”