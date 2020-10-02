BREAKING NEWS: Michigan Supreme Court: Governor exceeded powers during coronavirus pandemic

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a Michigan coronavirus news conference on Aug. 14, 2020. (Courtesy: Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

DETROIT (AP) – The Michigan Supreme court has ruled that Governor Gretchen Whitmer has exceeded her power during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Michigan Supreme Court has struck down months of orders by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that were aimed at that were aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

The court says Whitmer illegally drew authority from a 1945 law that doesn’t apply. The court determined that the law was an “unlawful delegation of legislative power to the executive branch in violation of the Michigan Constitution.”

The decision is an extraordinary development in a monthslong tug-of-war between Whitmer, a Democrat, and the Republicans who control the Legislature.

They’ve complained that they’ve been shut out of major orders that have restricted education, the economy and health care.

You can view the full decision here.

<<< This story is developing and will be updated