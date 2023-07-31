The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled that people critically injured before a change to the state’s auto insurance laws are entitled to the same kind of coverage they had before the law took effect.

The 5-2 ruling in Andary vs. USAA Insurance Company clears the way for people who sought and got help from their insurance company for injuries in car accidents to get the substantial care they got in the wake of their accidents.

The 2019 no-fault law changes reduced the type of coverage most people will get if they’re critically injured in an accident. Many insurance companies used the law to cut back on the payments they had been making to people and health care companies as soon as the law took effect. The reductions in payment forced some of those health care companies to close and many families on the hook to provide and pay for the care their loved ones needed.

“The 2019 no-fault amendments of MCL 500.3157 that are at issue do not impact services and care that were already being provided to Andary and Krueger and that had been reimbursable prior to the amendments,” the decision said. “Andary’s and Krueger’s rights to the PIP benefits at issue in this case were both contractual and statutory in nature, and the 2019 no-fault amendments did not retroactively modify their vested contractual rights.”

“It has long been the rule in Michigan that for insurance purposes the rights and obligations of the parties vest at the time of the accident,” the decision continued. “For purposes of a no-fault policy of insurance, this means that neither the insured nor the insurer can unilaterally change the terms of a policy after a covered accident occurs.”

Justices Elizabeth Welch, Elizabeth Clement, Richard Bernstein, Megan Cavanagh, and Kyra Bolden backed the decision.

Justice David Viviano agreed with some parts of the decision and disagreed with others.

The majority’s decision today thwarts the will of the Legislature by concluding that application of the statutory amendments would be retroactive as to pre-reform accidents. This is not so,” he wrote. “The reforms broadly apply to all future medical expenses and attendant care services, regardless of when the injury occurred.”

Viviano accused the majority of “misreading” the law and called their interpretation “erroneous”.

Justice Brian Zahra largely agreed with Viviano’s reasoning.

But others are celebrating the decision.

“Michigan HomeCare & Hospice Association is pleased the Michigan Supreme Court recognized the devastating consequences of the growing care crisis and unconstitutional changes to the auto insurance no-fault law,” President Barry Cargill said in a statement. “The ‘Andary’ case decision is a clear victory for catastrophic crash survivors injured before June 12, 2019 and provides tremendous hope for all Michigan crash survivors.”

But Cargill went on to say the legislature needs to fix the law for all survivors – not just the ones injured before the law went into effect.

“Unfortunately Michiganders have suffered serious crash injuries since June 12, 2019 and will continue to get injured today and tomorrow,” he said. “The legislative fix is not expensive and will not undo many of the good reforms that were included in the 2019 auto no fault reforms.”

And at least one lawmaker said she wants to see that happen.

“It is an absolute tragedy that people have suffered, some have even died, because of this misinterpretation of the law and our state constitution,” State Rep. Julie Rogers (D-Kalamazoo) said in a statement. “I am grateful the Supreme Court is righting this wrong, and I stand ready to work with my colleagues to address the deficiencies in the 2019 law which are not addressed by this ruling. Those injured after 2019 are still struggling with arbitrary caps and cuts in their care.”

Insurance companies, on the other hand, are upset by the ruling.

“The fact is, bipartisan reforms have lowered costs for millions of drivers and saved Michiganders more than $5 billion, making today’s court ruling a huge setback for Michigan’s 7.2 million drivers, small businesses and the state’s economy,” Erin McDonough, executive director of the Insurance Alliance of Michigan said in a statement. “Today, the court let down consumers across Michigan and opened the floodgates for overcharging for medical procedures and higher rates.”