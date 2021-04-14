Michigan to receive $18B from American Rescue Plan

Mich. (WLNS-TV) – It’s no question that this pandemic has caused many financial challenges.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden passed the 1.9 trillion dollar ‘American Rescue Plan’ and Michigan will be getting a big chunk of the funding.

Michigan will receive nearly 18-billion dollars in rescue funds.

Today Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Congresswoman Haley Stevens and union leaders discussed ways to use the federal funds.



Including investments in public health, education, infrastructure.. and other public services our communities depend on.

5.7 billion dollars will be used for flexible relief funding, meaning they can use it on whatever they choose.



4.4 billion dollars will be sent to local governments across Michigan and 3.9 billion will go directly to schools.



Lawmakers believe this money will go a long way in helping Michigan recover from the pandemic.

“We’re just getting the dollars allocated its going to be released that’s what’s so important here help is here all of us have been dedicated and are thrilled to see that school funding school funding in this package which is going to make a big difference we know that this isn’t going to get stuck in our state capitol that its going to get allocated.. that’s the beauty of this the way we structured it,” says Congresswoman Haley Stevens.

The president said this relief package will help defeat the virus and lead the economy back stability.

Republicans have said this rescue package was much too costly and that it was more about pushing through a left-wing agenda, than helping Americans recover from the pandemic.