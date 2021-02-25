Michigan township considers what to do about its Confederate soldier statue

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – There is only one public monument of a Confederate soldier in Michigan, and Allendale Township officials are working out what to do with it.

The statue is one of several honoring soldiers in American wars in the Veterans Garden of Honor. It depicts a Union soldier, a Confederate soldier, and a slave child kneeling between them. It has been the target of criticism and vandalism as civil rights groups call for monuments to the Confederacy to be taken down.

The Allendale Township Board was presented with several options for what to do with the statue at its meeting Monday night. Suggestions included:

Replacing the statue with an obelisk or column with written text conveying viewpoints on the Civil War

Replacing the statue with another one honoring Black Civil War soldier Benjamin Jones

Surrounding the statue with clear Plexiglas inscribed with historical context about the Civil War

More than 100 Confederate memorials have been removed in 21 states and the District of Columbia since June of 2015, including name changes for schools. In November of last year, voters in Mississippi overwhelmingly approved a new design for their state flag, replacing a design that included the Confederate Battle Flag which had been used since 1894.