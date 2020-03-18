Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency sees a 550% increase in claims

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) With closures and shutdowns happening across the country, many Americans are without work.

It’s a devastating reality that has caused a 550% increase in people filing unemployment claims.

The large volume of people trying to receive benefits has caused the unemployment website to crash.

Phone calls have gone from 7,000 in a typical week to 20,000 in two days.

Steve Gray, the Director of Michigans Unemployment Insurance Agency says, they understand the frustration and are working to make things move smoother.

“Hang in there, because of the high volume of users there has been a significant slowdown…so our IT team has been working around the clock to enhance the system, we already have gone through two upgrades…and we are looking at adding more servers.”

Gray says the website should run more efficiently in a few days.

There are several ways to file for unemployment. Officials say the quickest way is through their www.michigan.gov/uia website. You can also call 1 (866) 500-0017. Or visit an unemployment office, but Officials ask people only go to an office if they need help, or do not have access to the internet. In-person filings are by appointment only.