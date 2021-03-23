Michigan United Ways unveil study on low-income families

(WOOD) — The Michigan Association of United Ways held in a virtual press conference Tuesday morning to show how many households in Michigan struggle to pay for necessities.

It looked at the findings of the most recent ALICE report. ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed; such households have an income that is above the federal poverty line but still can’t always pay for things like housing, health care and child care.

The study says a four-person family must have an annual income of about $64,000 to cover all its needs, from housing to food to health care. The federal poverty limit for a family of four is $25,750. The study also found the cost of living is rising and that the price of housing is a key factor in that.

The study — which looked at data from 2019, the most recent year available — says about 25% of Michigan households, or about 1 million, fall into the ALICE category. Thirteen percent of households, about half a million, are below the poverty line.

Black and Hispanic households, as well as those with heads of household under the age of 25 or who were single women, were more likely to fall below the ALICE threshold.

Some key problems identified in the study include a lack of affordable housing, unreliable transportation, the cost of child care and food insecurity. The study also found that demographic, environmental and socioeconomic gaps are expected to keep increasing.

In addition to MAUW CEO Mike Larson, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, state Sen. Jim Stamas, R-Midland, and Consumers Energy Foundation Executive Director Carolyn Bloodworth were on hand for the virtual briefing.