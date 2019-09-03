Michigan volunteers and workers are on standby for hurricane Dorian relief efforts

This GOES-16, GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 17:10 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian moving off the east coast of Florida in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)

People all around the world are watching and waiting as hurricane Dorian threatens the east coast.

Right now it’s heavy rain, but the storm is expected to hit Florida hard Tuesday night and through Wednesday evening.

In Michigan companies are gathering crews, prepping equipment and waiting on the word to head over and help.

Consumers Energy has more than 70 people on standby. Emergent Health Partners and Lansing Board of Water and Light are ready to send medics, a few ambulance vehicles, and a support truck.

Many people from the Great Lakes State already have boots on the ground in Florida. DTE Energy has 130 lineman and 80 tree trimmers stationed in the sunshine state, waiting for an assignment.

Yesterday Governor Gretchen Whitmer tweeted the Michigan Task Force 1 sent 45 people to assist with urban search and rescue efforts.

Experts predict 60,000 people could be displaced due to the damaging storm. In response, the Red Cross is mobilizing 1600 volunteers to assist with evacuation centers, supplies, and distribution. 38 of the trained volunteers are from Michigan.