Michigan wineries offer shipping deals to help you restock during stay-home orders

Social distancing at home and running low on vino? Michigan wineries have you covered.

According to our media partners MLive, many Michigan wineries are offering sweet special shipping deals right now, as tasting rooms and wine events across the state have been closed or put on hold on account of the COVID-19 crisis. The deals range from free shipping and penny shipping to even, in one case, a bonus of gourmet Northern Michigan-made cheese.

Read on for some of these deals and to find links to the Michigan wineries offering them. (Note that some of these offers are only for a limited time and may be subject to change.

Amoritas Vineyards in Lake Leelanau is offering penny shipping on six or more bottles.

Bellago Winery in Cedar is offering penny shipping and Boss Mouse cheese (while supplies last).

Chateau Fontaine in Lake Leelanau is offering penny shipping on 12 or more bottles.

Verterra Winery in Leland is offering free shipping on six or more bottles with the code FREESHIPPING, and an extra 10 discount on cases.

Black Star Farms in Suttons Bay is offering free shipping on purchases of six or more bottles, no promo codes necessary.

Shady Lane Cellars in Suttons Bay is offering penny shipping.

Brys Estate on Old Mission Peninsula in Traverse City is offering a limited-time deal on white wines, plus penny shipping on three to 12 bottles.

Chateau Chantal on Old Mission Peninsula in Traverse City is offering special shipping discounts, including penny shipping on six or more bottles.