Michigan woman thinks she won $250 playing lottery, actually wins $250K

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Marquette County woman was thrilled to learn she was misread screen when she won a prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Diamond Payout instant online game.

“I play online occasionally, and pick a mix of games to play randomly,” said Michele Premeau, 52. “When I won, I thought I had hit $250. I didn’t realize it was really $250,000 until I put on my reading glasses.”

Premeau recently claimed her prize at a Michigan Lottery claim center which recently reopened after being closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With her winnings, she plans to share some of it with family and save the remainder.

“Winning feels amazing. It’s really going to help my family. During the last couple months, it’s been nice to relax and enjoy more time together, and with this I can really slow down and enjoy life,” she said.

This article is adapted from MLive.