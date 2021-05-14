Michiganders react to new mask policy

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today the state of Michigan announced a major step in getting back to normal.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says fully vaccinated Michiganders will no longer have to wear a mask in most cases. It’s a change that comes after the CDC made the same recommendation yesterday.

Under the updated MDHHS Gatherings and Mask Order:

Michiganders who are outdoors will no longer need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status

While indoors, fully vaccinated Michiganders will no longer need to wear a mask

Residents who are not vaccinated, or have not completed their vaccinations, must continue to wear a mask or face covering to protect themselves and others

Come July 1st, the broad indoor mask mandate will expire.

It’s a decision Ingham county health officer Linda Vail says may have been made a bit prematurely.

“I think the state could have waited a little bit more because of the justification of the metrics that are going on in this state coming off the surge…you just didn’t see this kind of surge in any other state in the country,” Vail said.

Hadi Yahyh, who is fully vaccinated says he’s not ready to ditch his mask yet, especially because it’s not clear how the new guideline will be enforced.

“Do you want to get into an argument of whether you are or not, please show me proof, those kinds of things. I think it’s been over a year I’m used to it. It’s part of my wardrobe,” Yahyh said.