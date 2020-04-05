Michigan’s Amelia Joyce has legit shot to win ‘American Idol

Michigan – (WLNS) This is it! Tonight is the performance which determines whether Amelia Joyce makes it into the top 20 as a finalist on “American Idol.” If you’ve heard her sing, you know she has a legit shot to win it all.

Joyce, 23, who just goes by Amelia, was born and raised in Jackson. Her top 40 Hawaii performance, along with the performance of Goodrich, Michigan’s Genavieve Lindowski, airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and on Hulu Live TV. According to our media partners MLive, Amelia is the youngest of six kids. She says she was born into a very musical family.

“We grew up playing music around town all together. Kind of like a von Trapp situation. I was home schooled K-12. I studied with a private piano teacher from when I was 7 to 17. I have a couple brothers who are scientists, but I was the one that kind of stuck with art and music and eventually pursued it as a career.”

When Amelia was 19, that’s when she decided she wanted to just go for it. So she left Jackson and moved to Phoenix to pursue a music career.

“I had been performing since I was 3. Jackson is a great place to grow up, but it’s small and doesn’t really have the opportunities I was looking for. I packed a suitcase of books, clothes and a guitar case and moved to Phoenix. I had grand parents in Arizona and my older sister was there, so I had some familiarity there.”

So far her life gamble has paid off. Amelia says she is able to do what she loves full time.

“I’ve now been doing music full time here in Phoenix for three years. I play in some of the nicest and oldest resorts, like the Arizona Biltmore. I am also a lounge pianist at some private golf courses. I absolutely love it. “American Idol” was also one of those risk moments just like moving across the country was because I’m not a competition kid.”

Amelia says she had never tried out for “American Idol” or any other reality competition before, but she did win a singing competition in Arizona run by Detroit’s own, Alice Cooper.

“Cooper throws a competition where the winner gets to open for him and some other legendary rockers like Ace Frehley of Kiss and Slash of GNR. That was the first competition that I’ve done. I won first place in that and I opened up for them at a big fundraiser bash.”

Amelia says she is able to come back home to Michigan every once in a while. “I visit occasionally. All my siblings are spread out now. We keep in touch. I’ll come back for Thanksgiving or Christmas here and there.”

As she goes for the top 20 tonight on “American Idol,” you can check out her latest single, “What No One Says,” which she just released on all streaming platforms, including Spotify.

“I feel like I have transitioned into adulthood here in Phoenix. I look back and I see a little girl from Michigan that was just ignorant enough to take the risk and I had no clear plan. I just knew this was the right thing for me to do.”

How to watch “Idol:” Part of the top 40 performed last Sunday. Amelia and Goodrich’s Genavieve Linkowski take the stage tonight, Sunday, April 5 on ABC and on Hulu Live TV. They will also learn their top 20 fate.

How coronavirus is affecting the show: Every “Idol” round has been pre-recorded so far. Once “Idol” gets to the live shows with the top 20 finalists, it will be postponed due to the pandemic. Tonight is the final episode before it’s postponed.