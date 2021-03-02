Mid-Michigan basketball teams seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The boys Okemos basketball team is out until at least March 8th after several players tested positive for COVID-19.

Grand Ledge High School’s boys basketball team is out until March 4th for the same reason.

And it’s a similar story in East Lansing. Nicole Norris the director of athletics and activities at East Lansing High School, says one of their boys basketball teams is also under quarantine for 14 days after one player tested positive.

Ingham County Health Officer, Linda Vail, says the recent increase in cases is concerning.

“I met with our superintendents and basically let them know that we were seeing these bubbling of cases related to indoor contact sports-particularly basketball right now,” Vail said.

She says athletes need to follow safety guidelines whenever possible.

“We can’t be seeing pictures on the Lansing State Journal and on 5th Quarter and things like that with people with their masks handing off their noses or chins we really have to get a handle on that or else it’s going to cause problems for us in terms of face to face learning for sure,” Vail said.

Geoff Kimmerly with the Michigan High School Athletic Association says while the bubble in Mid-Michigan may appear alarming, statewide the numbers are good.

“When you take it against the grand total of 750 high schools and many many teams — at each school we’ve had only a small percentage,” Kimmerly said.