Mid-Michigan could be in line for yet another round of severe storms on Friday.

The day started with cloudy skies, but StormTracker 6 Chief Meteorologist David Young says the clouds will clear up for a few hours before the storms move in.

Expect to see scattered storms from 3 to 5 p.m. Not all areas will see rain during this time. But a line of more severe storms could move in between 8 p.m. and midnight.

That line of storms could bring a half-inch to an inch of rain in some spots and cause localized flooding.

While there’s no significant risk of a tornado (unlike the two tornadoes that hit Jackson County on Wednesday) , straight line winds could still pack a punch at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour.

As of noon on Friday, there’s a greater chance of severe storms in the southern part of the viewing area.

The good news is that after the storm, mid-Michigan will cool off and we’re set up for a nice weekend. While there could be a muggy start on Saturday, the humidity will drop off and the rest of Saturday and Sunday will be comfortable with highs in the low 80’s.