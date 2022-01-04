Mid-Michigan pastor killed in car crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A mid-Michigan pastor was killed in a crash on U.S. 127 between Page Ave. and South St. in Jackson County Tuesday morning.

Father David Hudgins, Judicial Vicar of the Diocese of Lansing and Pastor of Saint Joseph Shrine in Brooklyn, was killed in the crash.

He was 53-years-old.

Hudgins was the only person in the car and no others cars were involved in the crash.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Diocese of Lansing says that his family has been informed of the incident.