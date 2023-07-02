After spending most of the week in the “unhealthy” range, the air quality around the greater Lansing area is returning to normal.

Statistics from IQ Air show that as of around noon on Sunday, the air quality score in Lansing was at 56. That places the area in the “moderate” air quality category. A score below 50 would have put the area in the “good” range (which is the best category).

The scores are much lower than earlier in the week, when Lansing largely ranged between 150 and 200, which made the air “unhealthy” for everyone. The earlier numbers prompted health officials to advise people to stay indoors – particularly people with asthma or other breathing issues.

As of noon on Sunday, most of Michigan is the “good” or “moderate” range, although Holland showed an air quality index of 113, which is “unhealthy for people in sensitive groups.”

Air quality scores from IQAir around 12:15pm on Sunday

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is largely responsible for the poor air quality. A record number of wildfires has burned more than 20 million acres of land so far.

And while the air quality in Michigan has improved for now, weather experts say smoke from those wildfires could drift over the state and other areas again in the future.