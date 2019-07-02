Military speeding up water investigation near former Michigan base

OSCODA, Mich (AP) – The Air Force is speeding up its investigation and response to contaminated groundwater near a former base in Michigan.

The plan was announced Monday from the Wurtsmith base in Oscoda.

PFAS used in firefighting foam at the base was found in the area.

The Air Force says a groundwater treatment system will be operational by the end of the year. It will also use Michigan’s water sampling standards to test the area.

The Air Force will also evaluate Michigan’s cleanup standards when selecting remedial actions at Wurtsmith.

State and federal officials have been pressing Air Force officials, who visited Oscoda in April, to do more to clean up contamination.

