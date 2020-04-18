Minnesota sophomore wins “Jeopardy!” College Championship

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy; AP

LOS ANGELES (WLNS) — Nibir Sarma has become the first winner of the “Jeopardy!” College Championship from the University of Minnesota.

Sarma, a sophomore from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, won the two-week tournament in an episode airing Friday night, earning $100,000 and a berth against regular “Jeopardy!” winners in the annual Tournament of Champions.

Sarma beat second-place finisher Tyler Combs, a senior at Indiana University who wins $50,000 and Xiaoke Ying, a sophomore at the University of Southern California who came in third and took home $25,000.

Sarma, a chemical engineering major, became the first winner of the tournament from a public university since 2014.

This article was adapted by the Associated Press.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar