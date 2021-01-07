Missing endangered advisory issued for Detroit-area toddler

UNDATED (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are asking everyone to be on the lookout for a southeast Michigan toddler who was taken from home by his father.

Justice Lance Kelly, 2, stands about 2-foot-6 and weighs about 30 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a diaper.

Justice was last seen in the town of Gibraltar, south of Detroit, with his biological father Maurice Kelly. He may be in a black 2015 Lincoln MKZ with Michigan license plate EFZ2732.

An endangered missing advisory has been issued for Justice rather than an Amber Alert. There are specific criteria for both of those alerts.

Anyone who knows where Justice may be is is asked to call 911 or the Gibraltar Police Department at 734.676.3900.