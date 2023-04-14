Woodard, 26, had been missing but has been found “safe and found”

A missing woman from Grand Ledge has been found and police say she is safe.

The Grand Ledge Police Department says said 26-year-old Lora Woodard, had been missing since Thursday, March 30.

Friends, family, and authorities were concerned because they said she has a learning disability that gives her with the mentality of a 7 to 9-year-old.

Officials say a silver van was heading south on Jenne Street around 10:11 p.m. that evening and Woodard may have been speaking with a man from Indiana.

But Grand Ledge police, after working with the FBI, say Woodard was “safe and sound” and that no crime was committed.

They declined to provide any more detail out of respect for her privacy.