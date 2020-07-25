Mission To Michigan Complete

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Mason native Andy Walker and his University of Massachusetts Boston roommate Jade Adkins decided to embark on a journey of a lifetime. The two college hockey players traveled from Boston to Michigan on rollerblades, to raise money for a cause very near and dear to their hearts, the American Cancer Society.

After ten emotional days filled with blood, sweat and tears, the “Men in Blades” made it to the finish line.

” I think this moment was so emotional just because of all the work that went into it all. The stress, all of the support we had, and especially seeing everyone at the finish line. You just couldn’t help but have tears run down your face and just lay down and let your legs rest for a change,” said Walker.

” I know this guy right here will never quit as long as everything goes and being there with him made me feel unbelievable and I don’t think I could have done it with anyone else. This experience has humbled both of us and has made us just that much more grateful for the people around us and that much more loving. You never know when someone you love could be gone the next day. Never take life for granted and always live in the moment,” said Adkins.