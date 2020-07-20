Mondays For Moms: Exploring Local ‘Fit4Mom’ Fitness Group

If you’re pregnant, recently gave birth, have a toddler, or are just trying to get your pre-baby body back, there’s a local chapter of “Fit4Mom” that you might want to explore. It’s in Meridian Township.

Fit4Mom is a group centered around workouts, but it’s also a support system of women who know exactly what you’re going through because they’re all moms.

Watch the video above if you’re interested in learning more about the classes offered. Joining Fit4Mom does cost money.

