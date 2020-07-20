Mondays For Moms: Exploring Local ‘Fit4Mom’ Fitness Group

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

If you’re pregnant, recently gave birth, have a toddler, or are just trying to get your pre-baby body back, there’s a local chapter of “Fit4Mom” that you might want to explore. It’s in Meridian Township.

Fit4Mom is a group centered around workouts, but it’s also a support system of women who know exactly what you’re going through because they’re all moms.

Watch the video above if you’re interested in learning more about the classes offered. Joining Fit4Mom does cost money.

You can also find more information here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan