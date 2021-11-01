Mondays for Moms: Families of young children wrestle with vaccinations as shots for kids under 5 likely to be approved

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – We could see COVID-19 shots in the arms of younger children later this week. The FDA gave the authorization for ages 5 to 11 last week, and the CDC could give the final green light as soon as tomorrow. While some parents are preparing to vaccinate their children, others are hesitant.

The Rosenzweigs cannot wait for the entire family to be protected against COVID-19.

“I remember the extreme excitement over getting vaccinated, then all of a sudden it kind of hit me that my kids weren’t going to get vaccinated”

David and Elliot are among 28 million children ages 5 to 11 that could be eligible as soon as this week.

Some parents are hesitant. One survey shows less than one in three parents will have their children get the COVID vaccine right away. Another third will wait and see.

Dr. Cori Cross is an American Academy of Pediatrics Spokesperson.

“I hear your concerns and I love that you worry about your child. And I think that talking to your pediatrician will help you to work through those concerns.”

While children are less likely to get severe COVID, thousands of children have been hospitalized.

Pfizer’s lower dose vaccine was found to be 91% effective. No serious side effects have been detected in about 3,100 children five through 11.

“For parents who tell me that they don’t know the long term risks of the vaccine? We also don’t know the long term risks of COVID, we really have to weigh the risks and benefits of everything, “said Cross.

That includes the impacts children have endured with education, activities and mental health.

“They are still bearing the brunt of what happens when COVID spreads through their community. So to that extent, it’s really important to get children vaccinated,” said Cross.

“You always are nervous when you’re giving your child a vaccine. think that this is our way out of the pandemic,” said mother Lori Rosenzweig.

For the Rosenzweigs, the vaccine is how their family finally gets back to normal.