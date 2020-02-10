Mondays for Moms: focusing on Mental health continued

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Lansing (WLNS)—-This week on Mondays for Moms, we’re talking about emotional and mental health, and making sure moms take time to take care of themselves, while still parenting efficiently.

This week we sat down with Karen Gallagher, the owner of the Wellness Institute of Michigan, where we talked to her about juggling parenting, with everything else going on in life.

In the video above, here why she says it’s okay to ask for help, and focus on doing the best you can.

The Wellness Institute of Michigan has three locations; in Jackson, Okemos and Ann Arbor. If you would like to learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar