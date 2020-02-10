Mondays for Moms: focusing on Mental health continued

Lansing (WLNS)—-This week on Mondays for Moms, we’re talking about emotional and mental health, and making sure moms take time to take care of themselves, while still parenting efficiently.

This week we sat down with Karen Gallagher, the owner of the Wellness Institute of Michigan, where we talked to her about juggling parenting, with everything else going on in life.

In the video above, here why she says it’s okay to ask for help, and focus on doing the best you can.

The Wellness Institute of Michigan has three locations; in Jackson, Okemos and Ann Arbor. If you would like to learn more, click here.