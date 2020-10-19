Mondays for Moms: Remember the ABC’s of safe infant sleep

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For this week’s ‘Mondays for Moms’ report, 6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer discusses the importance of putting infants and babies down to sleep safety.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently declared October 2020 as “Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month” and Chivon spoke to an expert at Sparrow Hospital who recommended everyone remember the’ ABC’s’ of safe sleep practices until a child turns one-year-old.

A– Always *alone*

B– Put babies on their *backs*

C– In their *cribs*

Statistics show every three days a baby dies in Michigan and many of those deaths are preventable. Watch the report above to learn more.